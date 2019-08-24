Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone Week 1: Mississippi Valley highlights

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:43 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:43 PM CDT

Mississippi Valley Highlights

In MVC Week 1 action Friday, Holmen and Onalaska used tough defensive performances to pick up wins, while Sparta fired on all cylinders offensively en route to a blowout of Black River Falls.

Final scores from the MVC are below:

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7,

G-E-T 14, West Salem 6

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Logan 22

Tomah 20, Mauston 14

 

Additional scores from the highlights are below:

Osceola 41, Arcadia 8

Blair Taylor 28, Luther 14

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars