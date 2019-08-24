News 8 Highlight Zone Week 1: Mississippi Valley highlights
In MVC Week 1 action Friday, Holmen and Onalaska used tough defensive performances to pick up wins, while Sparta fired on all cylinders offensively en route to a blowout of Black River Falls.
Final scores from the MVC are below:
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7,
G-E-T 14, West Salem 6
Onalaska 21, Hudson 14
Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Logan 22
Tomah 20, Mauston 14
Additional scores from the highlights are below:
Osceola 41, Arcadia 8
Blair Taylor 28, Luther 14
