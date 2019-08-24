News 8 Highlight Zone Week 1: Mississippi Valley highlights

In MVC Week 1 action Friday, Holmen and Onalaska used tough defensive performances to pick up wins, while Sparta fired on all cylinders offensively en route to a blowout of Black River Falls.

Final scores from the MVC are below:

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7,

G-E-T 14, West Salem 6

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Logan 22

Tomah 20, Mauston 14

Additional scores from the highlights are below:

Osceola 41, Arcadia 8

Blair Taylor 28, Luther 14

