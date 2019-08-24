News 8 Highlight Zone Week 1: De Soto, Brookwood cruise, Whitehall grinds out win
De Soto and Brookwood football each put up plenty of offense in their respective home victories on Friday night, while Whitehall edged out a close win at home over Colfax.
Final scores from other games covered are below. If your school wasn't visited Friday night, you can find your team's score on the Scoreboard page on the News8000.com sports page.
Boyceville 35, Indy/Gilmanton 0
Whitehall 20, Colfax 12
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6
Potosi 50, 6 Hillsboro
De Soto 40, Wonewoc 6
