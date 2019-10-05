News 8 Highlight Zone: Sparta outlasts Central, Holmen and Onalaska earn blowout wins

In an instant classic, Sparta outlasted Central football 38-33 Friday night, while Holmen and Onalaska earned blowout wins to stay unbeaten in conference play.

A teammate's helmet poked the ball out of Johnny Davis's hands as he ran upfield with less than two minutes to go, and Tye Klass recovered the fumble for Sparta to seal the five-point victory.

Onalaska fell behind 6-0 to West Salem but scored 37 unanswered points for the win.

Holmen's Cam Weber was 6-for-9 through the air with three passing touchdowns as the Vikings beat the Logan Rangers 41-0.

