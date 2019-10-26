Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone Roundup: Onalaska loses thriller vs. Monroe, Bangor, Aquinas advance

Oct 26, 2019

In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad take you through the highlights Onalaska, G-E-T, Aquinas, Prairie du Chien, Bangor and more.

In Division 3, Onalaska lost a thriller to Monroe after Nathan Lubinsky was stopped short of the goal line on the game-deciding two-point conversion. Onalaska lost 31-30.

In Division 5, top seed G-E-T used the ground game to beat Marshall 48-18. Luke Vance had 10 carries for over 200 yards and four touchdowns, while Bryce Burns had 13 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Aquinas beat Platteville 28-7 despite losing quarterback Gavin Wetzel to an injury on their first drive. Freshman QB Jackson Flottmeyer stepped in and went 3-for-7 with one touchdown and one interception. Aiden Lee had nine carries for 42 yards and a score, and Matt Reutemann had 39 rushing yards and two scores. Aquinas will face G-E-T next week.

Prairie du Chien defeated New Glarus-Monticello 35-14 and will host Arcadia in Level 2. The Raiders earned a 24-21 win at Columbus.

Bangor's Carter Horstman ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns, and the Cardinal defense allowed just 69 total yards in a 40-0 win over Webster. The top-seeded Cardinals face Pepin-Alma next week.

 

