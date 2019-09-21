News 8 Highlight Zone: Onalaska wins road clash at Sparta, Holmen and Logan get shutout wins
In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad recap MVC, SWC and Scenic Bluffs conference action.
In the MVC, Onalaska defeated Sparta 21-14, Holmen blanked Tomah 48-0 and Logan shut out West Salem 28-0.
In the SWC, Prairie du Chien picked up a 30-12 win over Arcadia.
In the Scenic Bluffs, Bangor defeated New Lisbon 55-12 and Brookwood beat Necedah 48-0.
