News 8 Highlight Zone: Onalaska wins road clash at Sparta, Holmen and Logan get shutout wins

In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad recap MVC, SWC and Scenic Bluffs conference action.

In the MVC, Onalaska defeated Sparta 21-14, Holmen blanked Tomah 48-0 and Logan shut out West Salem 28-0.

In the SWC, Prairie du Chien picked up a 30-12 win over Arcadia.

In the Scenic Bluffs, Bangor defeated New Lisbon 55-12 and Brookwood beat Necedah 48-0.

