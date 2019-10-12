News 8 Highlight Zone: Onalaska routs Central, Sparta fends off Holmen comeback

Onalaska football routed Central 41-0 on Friday night to move into sole possession of first in the MVC.

Holmen suffered its first conference loss 25-20 to Sparta. Several Holmen fumbles helped Sparta jump out to a 25-7 lead late in the third quarter. Holmen fought back to make it 25-20 and even recovered an onside kick int he final two minutes, but quarterback Cam Weber was sacked on fourth down to secure the win for Sparta.

Onalaska clinches a share of the conference title and can win it outright with a win over Holmen next week.

In other MVC play, Tomah beat West Salem 21-7.

