News 8 Highlight Zone: Onalaska defeats Holmen to claim MVC title

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:10 PM CDT

Onalaska football won a defensive battle 17-10 over Holmen to win the MVC title.

The teams were tied 3-3 at the half, But Onalaska pulled ahead 17-3 on an Austin Larson touchdown pass and Nathan Lubinsky rushing score.

Jaedon Abraham made it 17-10 with a goal line surge across the middle, but the Vikings could not finish the comeback.

Onalaska finishes 6-0 in conference play.

Elsewhere, Central clinched a playoff spot with a 26-25 comeback win at West Salem. Johnny Davis ran in the go-ahead two point conversion with 46 seconds to secure the win.

Logan beat Tomah 30-7 and Sparta fell 24-10 at Marshfield.

 

 

