News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018
WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS LEVEL 3
Division 3
Rice Lake 42, Sparta 31
Division 5
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 13, Westby 12
Division 7
Bangor 48, Highland 6
MSHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Section 1AAAA
Winona 42, Faribault 7
Section 1AA
Caledonia 34, Chatfield 7
Section 1 9-Man
Spring Grove 28, Houston 6
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.