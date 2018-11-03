News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS LEVEL 3

Division 3

Rice Lake 42, Sparta 31

Division 5

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 13, Westby 12

Division 7

Bangor 48, Highland 6

MSHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Section 1AAAA

Winona 42, Faribault 7

Section 1AA

Caledonia 34, Chatfield 7

Section 1 9-Man

Spring Grove 28, Houston 6

