Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:09 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:11 PM CDT

News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS LEVEL 3

Division 3
Rice Lake 42, Sparta 31

Division 5
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 13, Westby 12

Division 7
Bangor 48, Highland 6

MSHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Section 1AAAA
Winona 42, Faribault 7

Section 1AA
Caledonia 34, Chatfield 7

Section 1 9-Man
Spring Grove 28, Houston 6

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars