News 8 Highlight Zone: Ithaca makes late stop to beat De Soto
Ithaca defeated De Soto football 22-20 on Friday.
The Bulldogs denied the Pirates a game-tying two point conversion with less than two minutes left to play.
Ithaca is now 5-1 in Ridge and Valley play, while De Soto drops to 5-2.
