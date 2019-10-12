News 8 Highlight Zone: Ithaca makes late stop to beat De Soto

Ithaca defeated De Soto football 22-20 on Friday.

The Bulldogs denied the Pirates a game-tying two point conversion with less than two minutes left to play.

Ithaca is now 5-1 in Ridge and Valley play, while De Soto drops to 5-2.

