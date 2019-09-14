News 8 Highlight Zone: Holmen rushes for 436 yards in win vs. Central, Sparta handles Tomah

Holmen football ran for 436 yards in Friday night's 41-18 win over Central at Veterans Memorial Field.

Brett Holden ran for 169 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Sparta football, led by Cole Wisniewski, defeated rival Tomah 28-14.

Onalaska football dominated Logan at home 50-6.

