News 8 Highlight Zone: Holmen rushes for 436 yards in win vs. Central, Sparta handles Tomah
Holmen football ran for 436 yards in Friday night's 41-18 win over Central at Veterans Memorial Field.
Brett Holden ran for 169 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Sparta football, led by Cole Wisniewski, defeated rival Tomah 28-14.
Onalaska football dominated Logan at home 50-6.
