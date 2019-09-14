Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone: Holmen rushes for 436 yards in win vs. Central, Sparta handles Tomah

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 11:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:49 PM CDT

Football Highlights from the MVC and SWC

Holmen football ran for 436 yards in Friday night's 41-18 win over Central at Veterans Memorial Field.

Brett Holden ran for 169 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Sparta football, led by Cole Wisniewski, defeated rival Tomah 28-14.

Onalaska football dominated Logan at home 50-6.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars