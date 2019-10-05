News 8 Highlight Zone: G-E-T shuts out Wautoma, Bangor's Muellenberg gets 150th win
G-E-T football defeated Wautoma 36-0 to clinch a share of the South Central title Friday night.
Bangor's Carter Horstman had six carries for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Riverdale 56-0. The win is number 150 for head coach Rick Muellenberg.
Westby initially led Richland Center 18-0 but surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose by two.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- News 8 Highlight Zone: Sparta outlasts Central, Holmen and Onalaska earn blowout wins
- News 8 Highlight Zone: G-E-T shuts out Wautoma, Bangor's Muellenberg gets 150th win
- News 8 Highlight Zone: Winona beats Northfield, Caledonia earns 60th consecutive win
- UW-La Crosse football: 'Going to be a lot more creativity this week' on offense
- Palmberg, Espelien leading offensive charge for Holmen soccer