Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone: G-E-T shuts out Wautoma, Bangor's Muellenberg gets 150th win

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:39 PM CDT

News 8 Highlight Zone A-2

G-E-T football defeated Wautoma 36-0 to clinch a share of the South Central title Friday night.

Bangor's Carter Horstman had six carries for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Riverdale 56-0. The win is number 150 for head coach Rick Muellenberg.

Westby initially led Richland Center 18-0 but surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose by two.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars