News 8 Highlight Zone: G-E-T shuts out Wautoma, Bangor's Muellenberg gets 150th win

G-E-T football defeated Wautoma 36-0 to clinch a share of the South Central title Friday night.

Bangor's Carter Horstman had six carries for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Riverdale 56-0. The win is number 150 for head coach Rick Muellenberg.

Westby initially led Richland Center 18-0 but surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose by two.

