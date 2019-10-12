Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone: Eleva-Strum beats Melrose-Mindoro to clinch playoffs

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:56 PM CDT

Eleva-Strum football secured a playoff berth Friday with a 14-7 win over Melrose-Mindoro.

Whitehall football improved to 3-3 in Dairyland play with a 7-3 win over Cochrane-Fountain City.

 

 

