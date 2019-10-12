News 8 Highlight Zone: Caledonia shuts out Pine Island

Caledonia football won its 61st straight game with a 34-0 win over Pine Island.

The Warriors have clinched the Southeast White division.

In 9-man football, Houston defeated Madelia 38-28 to improve to 5-2 overall.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.