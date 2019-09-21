News 8 Highlight Zone: Caledonia routs Chatfield, Winona, Spring Grove pick up wins

In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad recap Caledonia's 33-point win, Winona's 34-24 win, and Spring Grove's dominant display against Kingsland.

