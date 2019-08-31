Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone: Caledonia cruises in season opener

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:24 AM CDT

Minnesota Football highlights - August 30, 2019

Caledonia football began the 2019 season with a home rout of Red Wing 55-7.

In other Minnesota area action, Cotter and Rushford-Peterson were each shut out, while Houston lost at home to Southland 9-8.

Winona earned a 33-7 road win over Albert Lea.

 

 

