News 8 Highlight Zone: Caledonia cruises in season opener

Caledonia football began the 2019 season with a home rout of Red Wing 55-7.

In other Minnesota area action, Cotter and Rushford-Peterson were each shut out, while Houston lost at home to Southland 9-8.

Winona earned a 33-7 road win over Albert Lea.

