News 8 Highlight Zone: Blair-Taylor, Ithaca advance to Level 2
In this second clip of the latest News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad take you through Blair-Taylor's 35-14 win over Augusta and Ithaca's 46-6 win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
Ithaca's Jed Scallon led the way with 28 carries for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. John Honer supplemented with 11 carries for 36 yards and three touchdowns.
Blair-Taylor next hosts Turtle Lake, while Ithaca goes to Black Hawk/Warren.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- Alma Center-Lincoln football used determination to save program, reach playoffs
- News 8 Highlight Zone: Blair-Taylor, Ithaca advance to Level 2
- Saint, Prairie du Chien running game looks to keep rolling in Level 1
- Winona State, Viterbo volleyball pick up sweeps
- Onalaska volleyball battles back to beat Holmen in five sets