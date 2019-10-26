News 8 Highlight Zone: Blair-Taylor, Ithaca advance to Level 2

In this second clip of the latest News 8 Highlight Zone, Ken Kosirowski and Jordan Fremstad take you through Blair-Taylor's 35-14 win over Augusta and Ithaca's 46-6 win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.

Ithaca's Jed Scallon led the way with 28 carries for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. John Honer supplemented with 11 carries for 36 yards and three touchdowns.

Blair-Taylor next hosts Turtle Lake, while Ithaca goes to Black Hawk/Warren.

