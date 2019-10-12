Sports

News 8 Highlight Zone: Bangor clinches share of Scenic Bluffs

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 12:07 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:07 AM CDT

Bangor tries to clinch a share of the Scenic Bluffs against Brookwood

Bangor clinched a share of its sixth consecutive Scenic Blffs title with a 50-0 win over Brookwood on Friday.

The Cardinals have not lost a conference game since 2013.

 

