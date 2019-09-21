Sports

NA3HL: Babineau riding recruiting battle ahead of first season with Chill

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:04 PM CDT

In junior hockey, the 2019 season begins with a new head coach for the Coulee Region Chill 

Don Babineau was head coach and GM of the Euless Jr. Stars in the NA3HL from 2015-17 and has coached junior hockey over 20 years. He says the biggest challenge this offseason has been recruiting old players to return for this season.

"We  knew we had our work cut out for us just trying to keep the kids that were able to come back as veterans to try to convince them that we're going to do just as big, if not bigger, things. They're out trying out for other organizations. It's always a recruiting battle, so you have to stay on top of it."

The Chill lost their season opener Friday 7-2 to the St. Louis Jr. Blues.

 

