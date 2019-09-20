MVC Volleyball: Aquinas beats Sparta, Onalaska wins grinder at Holmen

In Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball Thursday night, Aquinas swept Sparta at home and Onalaska won a grinder of a 3-0 match at Holmen.

All three sets between the Hilltoppers and Vikings were within four points.

Out in Tomah, the Timberwolves earned a five-set win over Logan.

