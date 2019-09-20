Sports

MVC Volleyball: Aquinas beats Sparta, Onalaska wins grinder at Holmen

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:17 PM CDT

MVC Volleyball: Aquinas beats Sparta, Onalaska wins grinder at Holmen

In Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball Thursday night, Aquinas swept Sparta at home and Onalaska won a grinder of a 3-0 match at Holmen.

All three sets between the Hilltoppers and Vikings were within four points. 

Out in Tomah, the Timberwolves earned a five-set win over Logan.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars