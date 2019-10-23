MSHSL Football: Spring Grove, Houston, Rushford-Peterson all advance to second round

Spring Grove, Houston and Rushford-Peterson all won their first round section playoff games Tuesday night.

Spring Grove defeated Lanesboro 21-12, Houston beat Southland 46-19 and Rushford-Peterson beat Wabasha-Kellogg 39-8.

