MSHSL Football: Spring Grove, Houston, Rushford-Peterson all advance to second round

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:19 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:19 PM CDT

10/22/19 - HS Football

Spring Grove, Houston and Rushford-Peterson all won their first round section playoff games Tuesday night.

Spring Grove defeated Lanesboro 21-12, Houston beat Southland 46-19 and Rushford-Peterson beat Wabasha-Kellogg 39-8.

 

 

