MSHSL Football: Spring Grove, Houston, Rushford-Peterson all advance to second round
Spring Grove, Houston and Rushford-Peterson all won their first round section playoff games Tuesday night.
Spring Grove defeated Lanesboro 21-12, Houston beat Southland 46-19 and Rushford-Peterson beat Wabasha-Kellogg 39-8.
