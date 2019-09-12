Moustakas hits two home runs, Brewers win sixth straight game
A day after the Brewers lost Christian Yelich for the next six weeks with a fractured kneecap, Mike Moustakas returned to the lineup Wednesday night and brought the fireworks for his 31st birthday.
Moustakas hit two home runs (No. 32 and 33), including the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the ninth to help the Brewers beat the Marlins 7-5 and capture their sixth consecutive win.
Josh Hader struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 30th save of the year.
