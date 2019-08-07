Mississippi Valley football preview: Holmen's deep squad ready to take on tough schedule

High school football is officially back in Wisconsin.

In the Mississippi Valley Conference, defending champion Holmen offers plenty of depth, with over 100 guys out for the team and 26 seniors.

The run-heavy Vikings lose running back Kevin Koelbl but return bruising fullback Brett Holden who tallied 100 rushing yards a game.

They've won the last two conference titles but haven't made it to level 3 of the playoffs since 2013, so this year's Vikings group is a hungry one. They're ready to learn from their 35-28 playoff loss to DeForest and tackle a tough 2019 schedule.

"Our energy as the season goes on can improve can get better as we get deeper into the season and toward the playoffs," Holden said. "We can get more amped up and ready to go against better teams."

"We've got depth at every team we're going to play against," head coach Travis Kowalski said. "Playing Chippewa Falls, Menominee, Stevens Point--they are three of the toughest opponents we can line up, and our guys are ready for the challenge. I always tell them that you get better by playing elite competition."

