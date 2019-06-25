Minnesota Wild sign D Hunt to 2-year deal

​​​​​​​ ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt has agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million.

Hunt had five points in 29 games with the Wild last season after coming over from Vegas in a midseason trade.

The 30-year-old Hunt, a native of British Columbia who played at Bemidji State, has 39 points in 128 career NHL games with five teams.

