Melrose-Mindoro senior class to set lasting example for future in final season

Melrose-Mindoro is the defending conference champion in Dairyland football after going 6-0, but their dominant running game from last year will need to be rebuilt.

Their top three running backs all graduated, leaving junior Elijah Miller as the next in line. He ran the ball 23 times last year.

The passing attack is getting plenty of practice reps as the Mustangs try to provide more balance. The 10 seniors on the squad say they want to instill some leadership to set future years up for success.

"We're all going to be going with our individual groups and leading them, but we're leading the team as well," senior Ken Kundtson said. "I hope that there's going to be kids who step up next year and lead, too."

