McBride, Cambage lead Aces to 79-74 win over Lynx

Danny Moloshok /Allsport 1996: The creation of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is announced at a press conference with Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes in attendance. The National Basketball Association founded the league as a woman's counterpart to the NBA. It would begin play on June 21, 1997, with eight teams: the Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets and New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference; and the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs and Utah Starzz in the Western Conference.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Liz Cambage had 22 points, 13 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 20 points, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-74 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum added 10 points and eight assists for the Aces (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.

Plum and McBride made back-to-back layups before Cambage hit a turn-around jumper to cap a 6-0 spurt that gave Las Vegas a 77-63 lead with three minutes to go. Danielle Robinson and Sylvia Fowles answered with consecutive buckets to pull the Lynx within three 90 seconds later but they'd get no closer. Tamera Young, Plum and McBride each hit two free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-9) with 19 points. Fowles and Stephanie Talbot scored 14 apiece.

Bill Russell, 11 time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer, watched the game courtside.

All-Star A'ja Wilson, the Aces' leading scorer this season, missed the game due to ankle injury suffered in a 69-66 loss to Seattle on Friday. The team has not announced a timetable for her return.



