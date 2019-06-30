Sports

Matl strikes out 11, Holmen beats Apple Valley

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 09:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 09:55 PM CDT

WINONA, MN - The Holmen Post 294 played Apple Valley at the Winona Legion Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Caleb Matl pitched stuck out 11 batter and allowed just 3 hits, leading Holmen to the 4-1 win.

Holmen takes on Winona on Sunday at Loughrey Field.  First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

 

