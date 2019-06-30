Matl strikes out 11, Holmen beats Apple Valley

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WINONA, MN - The Holmen Post 294 played Apple Valley at the Winona Legion Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Caleb Matl pitched stuck out 11 batter and allowed just 3 hits, leading Holmen to the 4-1 win.

Holmen takes on Winona on Sunday at Loughrey Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

