Matl strikes out 11, Holmen beats Apple Valley
WINONA, MN - The Holmen Post 294 played Apple Valley at the Winona Legion Baseball Classic on Saturday.
Caleb Matl pitched stuck out 11 batter and allowed just 3 hits, leading Holmen to the 4-1 win.
Holmen takes on Winona on Sunday at Loughrey Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 pm.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.