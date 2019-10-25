Sports

Mabel-Canton, Caledonia volleyball advance in Section 1A postseason

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:53 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:53 PM CDT

10/24/19 - Mabel-Canton & Caledonia Volleyball

Mabel-Canton and Caledonia volleyball each picked off section playoff victories Thursday night. 

The top-seeded Cougars swept Rushford-Peterson while four-seed Caledonia beat Chatfield in four sets.

Both teams next play Saturday in Rochester.

 

 

