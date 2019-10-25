Mabel-Canton, Caledonia volleyball advance in Section 1A postseason

Mabel-Canton and Caledonia volleyball each picked off section playoff victories Thursday night.

The top-seeded Cougars swept Rushford-Peterson while four-seed Caledonia beat Chatfield in four sets.

Both teams next play Saturday in Rochester.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.