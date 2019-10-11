Luther tennis wins sectional, Onalaska's No. 1 singles, doubles qualify for State

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Luther girls tennis finished first in their Division 2 sectional on Thursday, while Onalaska qualified its No. 1 singles and doubles for State.

Alli Laux and the duo of Chloe and Faith Leithold each won a sectional match, securing their trip to State.

