Luther tennis making first team trip to State in school history

As dominant as Luther girls tennis has been over the years, there's always been that one elusive goal: reach the Team State tournament. This year, the Knights can check that off their to-do list.

Luther enters as the No. 4 seed in Saturday's upcoming semifinal match in Madison after finishing atop their sectional.

Luther won their sectional without any individual champions, and as they got closer to making school history, it felt more and more surreal.

"Since we did send everybody to sectionals, which has never happened before, some of the girls said, Oh, we might have a chance at going to team State this year," top singles player Sarah Hoffe said. "That kind of got us excited."

"It was crazy," No. 1 doubles Jenna Wahl said. "We were all hugging each other and just going nuts [when we won sectionals]. It was just really cool because we have a lot of girls that haven't been on varsity before this year, so for us to realize that even if we haven't been on varsity the longest, to be able to step up and make school history is really cool."

"As a team we really have nothing to lose, so I think we're all just going into it really excited and ready to play."

Luther takes on No. 1 seed Kohler at 9 a.m. Saturday in Madison.

