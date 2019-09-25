Luther boys cross country wins Westby Invitational
Luther boys cross country took first place at Tuesday's Westby Invitational with a score of 88.
Durand took the top team score on the girls' side. Prairie du Chien took second.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- WIAA Soccer: Holmen defeats Central, Sparta wins at Logan
- Braun homers, Hader tightropes ninth for 4-2 Brewers win
- 'Rebranded' Holmen boys soccer building resilience during conference play
- Boys soccer: Onalaska edges Central, West Salem ties with Tomah
- Luther boys cross country wins Westby Invitational