Luther boys cross country wins Westby Invitational

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:05 PM CDT

Luther boys cross country took first place at Tuesday's Westby Invitational with a score of 88.

Durand took the top team score on the girls' side. Prairie du Chien took second.

 

 

