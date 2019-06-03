Lukas Beck breaks out the speed at state meet

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, WI - The 2019 WIAA state track and field championship is in the books. The Coulee Region had a big performance during the two-day meet at UW-La Crosse. Athletes from our area won twelve state titles, and Aquinas swept the girls and boys team competition in Division 3.

Aquinas sprinter Lukas Beck ended the state meet with three gold medals. Beck, a sophomore, set a new D3 state record in the 100 meter dash (10.74).

Beck anchored the Blugolds 4x200 meter relay team to a first place finish (1:28.88), and then claimed the open 200 meter crown (21.84).

"It's a great honor. It just feels amazing. There are no words I can put to the title. It's great," Beck said.

Lukas is really good. He's amazing. He's just a sophomore, he has two more years of this. Some big things from him. He's constantly pushing us to go harder in the gym. Pushing us to lift harder, train harder. He's a great teammate," Aquinas senior Bryant Meyer said.

"Just a terrific performance. And the fact that he's a sophomore obviously gives a lot of promise for the future not only for him, but his teammates," Aquinas head coach Geoff Wilhelmy said.



