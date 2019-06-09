Loggers surrender 13 runs in loss to Larks

The Loggers surrendered 13 runs to the Bismarck Larks on Saturday night, as they had to settle for a series split.

Starting pitcher Landry Wideman allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, and the Loggers offense was held to one run through the first seven innings.

The final score was 13-7.

