Loggers surrender 13 runs in loss to Larks

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:03 PM CDT

The Loggers surrendered 13 runs to the Bismarck Larks on Saturday night, as they had to settle for a series split.

Starting pitcher Landry Wideman allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, and the Loggers offense was held to one run through the first seven innings.

The final score was 13-7.

 

 

