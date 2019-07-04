Sports

Loggers start second half of season with loss

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 09:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

The Loggers began the second half of the Northwoods League season with a 7-1 home loss to the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday night.

Express starting pitcher Colt Mink allowed just one Loggers' run over seven innings, which came via a Ryan Holgate home run.

