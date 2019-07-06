Loggers star Tony Bullard handling high expectations since MLB Prospect Development Pipeline

The Loggers have been swinging some hot bats throughout the summer, and one of their most consistent hitters has been considered a future star for a long time.

California native Tony Bullard is hitting .283 for the Loggers with 22 runs driven in.

In his freshman year at Arizona, the 6-4 third baseman hit over .300 with a .412 on base percentage.

The spotlight on him was the brightest after his junior year of high school, when he received an invitation to the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline, which gathers the country's elite high schoolers and puts them in front of MLB scouts. He says it was an invaluable experience that got him used to the pressure and expectations for every year since.

"Just being able to be a part of such a big thing where there's a ton of scouts just watching you and just picking you out individually," Bullard said.

From what Loggers manager Brian Lewis has seen from Bullard this summer, Bullard has an extremely high ceiling.

"The smoothness of his swing, the smoothness of his actions defensively, a strong arm across the diamond from third base. He just looks like a pro baseball player," Lewis said.

The Loggers host the Border Cats Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

