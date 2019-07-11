Loggers pitching shines in 6-0 shutout of Bucks

Three Loggers pitchers combined to shut out the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday night.

Starter Nick Eaton went six shutout innings, striking out six and giving up just four hits. Relievers Steve Bowley and Matt Richey went the final three frames to complete the shutout.

Offensively, JT Schwartz and Trey Harris drove in two runs apiece for the Loggers.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.