Loggers optimistic about second half of season

The Loggers finished out the first half of the Northwoods League season at 17-19, and just three games out of first place. By not finishing first they lose out on one available playoff spot, which went to the Waterloo Bucks. They can grab the other playoff spot by having the best second half record in the Great Plains East Division.

That's something manager Brian Lewis says the team is more than capable of doing. The Loggers have a top-five offense that's led by recent additions like UCLA freshman JT Schwarz, who batted .371 in 17 games.

Pitching has been the weaker point. The Loggers have the second-highest ERA in the league at 5.41, and they've recorded the fewest amount of strikeouts. But Lewis says pitching may be turning a corner.

"We get pretty good starts every time out from Matt Kennedy and Nick Eaton," Lewis said. "Those two guys are the rocks of our rotation right now. Jon Meyerring has been really strong for us as well his last couple times out. Those are the guys we'll build our rotation around. The bullpen--we're adding some parts as we move forward. We're really strong at the back. We've got the league leader in saves with Jared Freilich, and then Lalo Porras and Jack Filby give us two power arms to go along with him."



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.