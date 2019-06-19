Loggers homestand begins with tough loss to Bucks

The La Crosse Loggers lost the first game of a four-game homestand 5-4 to the Waterloo Bucks on Tuesday.

The Loggers fell behind in the fifth 4-0 but managed to answer back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Waterloo drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth to lead them to the win.

The Loggers take on the Bucks again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

