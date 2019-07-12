Loggers falter late, lose to Honkers

The Loggers had one bad inning and it cost them Thursday night at Copeland Park.

After six smooth innings, Loggers starter Matt Kennedy surrendered four earned runs in the seventh, and the Loggers offense could not respond, resulting in a 4-1 loss to the Rochester Honkers.

La Crosse's lone run came in the second inning via an RBI single by Hunter Watson.

