Loggers fall to Bismarck Larks in series opener

The La Crosse Loggers lost to the Bismarck Larks in walk-off fashion Thursday night.

With a runner on second, Bismarck's Jack Chernow stole third, and an error from the Loggers catcher allowed the winning run to score.


 

 

