Loggers down Stingers on strength of six-run third inning

The Loggers used a six-run third inning to beta the Willmar Stingers on the road 8-4 on Friday night.

Matt Stinebiser delivered a bases-clearing double in that decisive third inning to lead the team offensively. JT Schwartz drove in two runs to help the cause.

The Loggers next host the Rochester Honkers Saturday night.

