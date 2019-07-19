Loggers bend but don't break in ninth, beat Express 5-3

The Loggers won their first game back from the All-Star break by a score of 5-3 over the Eau Claire Express on Thursday night.

Ryan Holgate hit a solo home run and JT Schwartz delivered a two-run double to pace the offense.

Taylor Shingledecker pitched five innings for the Loggers, allowing just one run on five hits.

La Crosse held a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth. Eau Claire scored two runs and brought the winning run to the plate, but the Loggers were finally able to shut the door for the 5-3 win.

