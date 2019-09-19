Logan volleyball turning program around with 'GRIT'

Logan volleyball is in its fourth season with Jessica Ellenbecker at the helm, and her class of seven seniors says the current state of the program is completely different from their freshman year. It's all thanks to a culture shift, and an acronym, that everyone has embraced.

Four years ago Logan volleyball was a struggling program.

"We were winning about one to two games a season in conference," Ellenbecker explained.

Ellenbecker was just entering as head coach, and current seniors Marissa Kleman and Jenna Davis were new to the varsity experience. For Kleman especially, it was a tough beginning.

"She knew the game, was extremely talented but very, very timid," Ellenbecker said. "It was hard for her to step into a varsity role as a freshman, especially when there were some upperclassmen that really weren't accepting of it."

"I was nervous to be with the older kids because the bonding wasn't as there as it is now," senior Jenna Davis said.

"It's something that you have to seek out advice form older people," senior Marissa Kleman said. "My older sister has been a role model for me."

That class that wasn't accepted four years ago has stuck together along with their head coach, to build something better at Logan.

"It's been extremely hard for them, because it's been a lot of trial and error. What's going to work, what do we need to do, how can we take the program to where we want to be," Ellenbecker said. "So there's been a lot of give and take from all of us. Their feedback has been huge. Without that senior group I have right now, we wouldn't have been able to make those changes that we did and I really respect them for everything they've done and all the hard work they've put in."

Some of that hard work was at a players meeting this summer, where all four classes of students worked together to come up with the program's new core values in an acronym: GRIT.

"The freshmen would pick a word, and if we liked one of the words they picked, we'd use it to put into GRIT," Davis said. "[The same process occurred] if the juniors or sophomores did something."

"GRIT--we use that to push through," Kleman said. "When you're down by five to 10 points toward the end of the game, grit helps us work back and win those tough games."

For the seniors, the most important word is "together." They want the bond they've built over four years to carry on for all other grades.

"The younger grades, like seeing us being so close to each other, it helps them become closer to their teammates and close with other grades," Davis said. "Just less drama on their teams."

A culture of acceptance, and GRIT.

Logan next plays at Tomah Thursday night.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.