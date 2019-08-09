Logan football tweaking offense, emphasizing technique to overcome lack of size

After graduating 22 senior and falling in level one of the playoffs, Logan football is ready to shake things up to prove they can contend for a conference crown in 2019.

The Rangers are moving from a downhill running scheme and looking to add in some misdirection to keep defenses on their toes. The top two running backs have graduated, but the whole team is confident in senior Max Harcey to lead the way.

Two trouble spots for Logan is a senior class that's less than 10, and their lack of size. The guys say they just have to work harder in other areas to make up for it.

"A lot of us are going to be going both ways, us seniors," defensive end Harper Jankowski said. "We'll also have to go hard every play. We can't take any off, because we don't have any advantage size-wise."

"We've got guys that really play well with their hands, and are really good at their technique," head coach Casey Knoble said. "We're really going to have to outwork on that respect, because we're not roll over and mash people."

"This year we just hope to take the extra little step and pull through in some of those bigger games. We were right there last year," Harcey said.

Harcey averaged 4 yards a carry last year and will be the lead running back. Seniors Alex Gavrilos and Harper Jankowski will anchor both lines of scrimmage.

Logan will host Eau Claire Memorial in Week 1.

