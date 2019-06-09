Logan boys tennis loses to Notre Dame in state semifinals

MADISON, WI - The La Crosse Logan boys tennis team made their first ever appearance at the state tournament on Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

The Rangers faced number one seeded Notre Dame in the Division 2 semifinals. The Tritons won the match 7-0.

You can find full results from the state tournament here.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.