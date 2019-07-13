Log rolling champ Livi Pappadopoulos aims to defend title in own backyard

Some hometown champions are rolling back in town for the Three Rivers Roleo.

Holmen's very own Livi Pappadopoulos and Onalaska's Connor Birdsong won the pro women's and men's logrolling title at last year's event. It was a dream come true especially for Pappadopoulos, because last year was her first time competing in the women's professional division. And now she's eager to defend her title.

"It's such a great feeling to compete in my hometown," Pappadopoulos said. "Since I've been pretty successful in the last year and a half, people don't really cheer for me at the other tournaments that I travel to. Last year the Three Rivers Roleo I had hundreds of people I didn't know cheering my name. That was a really cool thing to see. It's also great to see different community members that I know from different places all coming together to watch a hometown tournament."

The pro tournament begins tomorrow at 11 am.

