Local teams play in UWL High School Summer League

Former Viterbo women's basketball coach Bobbi VandenBerg started a high school summer league for local girl's basketball teams called the UWL High School Summer League. Tuesday was the league's inaugural championship night.

Scores from Tuesday's action:

Aquinas 57, Westby 28

Onalaska 34, G-E-T 23

Caledonia 30, Cashton 27

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Mabel-Canton 13

C-FC 46, Logan 23

