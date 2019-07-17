Sports

Local teams play in UWL High School Summer League

Former Viterbo women's basketball coach Bobbi VandenBerg started a high school summer league for local girl's basketball teams called the UWL High School Summer League.  Tuesday was the league's inaugural championship night.

Scores from Tuesday's action:

Aquinas 57, Westby 28 

Onalaska 34, G-E-T 23 

Caledonia 30, Cashton 27 

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Mabel-Canton 13 

C-FC 46, Logan 23 

 

