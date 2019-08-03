Local little league team headed to Cooperstown for national tournament

A local youth baseball team is getting ready for an exciting first in program history next week.

The Shelby Jay Buckley's Baseball Tours 12U team will travel to Cooperstown, New York, to compete in the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational. It's a national tournament that brings over 100 teams from across the country, and the team says it'll be the largest tournament they've ever played in.

Head coach Matt Thornton says that with this tournament being in the epicenter of American baseball, this trip will be unlike any other for his 10 athletes.

"Experience the Hall of Fame, go to Double Day Field, and see what baseball's all about," Thornton said. "I think you're going to see a light go on in their eyes that we haven't seen, that this is something new, something different. What a great experience for a 12-year-old."

Thornton said the team has over 30 wins this season and will leave for New York on Aug. 8.

