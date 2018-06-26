Local girl competes at National Junior High Finals Rodeo in South Dakota

Holmen, WI - More than 1,000 people from 4 different countries will compete at the National Junior High Rodeo Finals in Huron, South Dakota this week.

"It's just kind of a good feeling. I can do whatever, I go out there and have fun," Grace Waldenberger said.

Since learning how to ride a horse at 4 years old, Holmen's Grace Waldenberger has been competing in rodeos near and far.

"Gays Mills, Dubuque, Iowa, Winona, Tennessee," Grace said.

"Giving her riding lessons when she is young, that turned into a hobby, which turned into a lifestyle," Chad Waldenberger, Grace's father, said.

Grace's specialty is called goat tying.

"I run my horse down. I step off him when he is still running. A goat is staked to a ten foot rope. I run down the rope, get to the goat and tie it," Grace said.

Grace won the Wisconsin state championship in goat tying this season, helping her qualify for the National competition.

"Normally an 8 second run is pretty good. I normally get like low 8's most of the time. I was happy that I made it. Proud of myself," Grace said.

"She knows what she needs to do. She is very good at it and she gets the job done," Chad said.

Grace also will compete in team roping at the national championships. She's excited to be able to show what she loves to do on the big stage.

"It's really competitive. You have to be on your top game to place good. I just get excited. I like meeting new people. It's fun."

The event will run through Saturday.

