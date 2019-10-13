Lewandowski shines with 4 TD passes in 40-22 rout of UW-Stout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Last week, sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw six interceptions against UW-Platteville in a game the Eagles lost 38-20. Against UW-Stout, Saturday Lewandowski was 26-40 for 360 yards and 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Senior wide receiver Cole Spieker had three of those touchdowns along with 183 yards receiving on 14 catches. UW-La Crosse moves to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the WIAC. The Eagles will travel to UW-River Falls next Saturday.

