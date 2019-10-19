Lewandowski lights up record book with historic performance against UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse was in a shoot out at UW-River Falls Saturday winning 63-49. Sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski had 591 yards passing and 9 touchdowns. He breaks UWL school records in offensive yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single game and tied the Division III single-game record for touchdowns.
His five touchdown passes in the second quarter also tied the Division three record. Wide receiver Cameron Sorenson breaks the school record for receiving yards in a game with 297. This game had more than 1,200 yards of offense between the two teams. La Crosse moves to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in WIAC. The Eagles host UW-Oshkosh next Saturday at 1 p.m.
